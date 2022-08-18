No Airplane Racing Taking Place This Year, Maybe in 2023

Ready! Set! Canceled. For more than a year now, we’ve been talking about the revival of the Red Bull Air Race series in the form of the Air Race World Championship (WCAR). All that talk was in vain, it seems, as the series will not be kicking off in 2022, as promised so many times.
Since the beginning of the year, the organizers of the race announced the venues for what was supposed to be this year’s opening season. The competition was to travel to Jakarta (Indonesia), Perth (Australia), and Borneo (Malaysia) in 2022, and return to each of these locations in the years ahead.
This week, WCAR announced the Air Race would not be returning in 2022. The reasons cited: challenges posed by the economy and the Covid pandemic.
“We are extremely disappointed to announce that the AIR RACE World Championship will not be returning to the skies in 2022,” the organizers said.
“Despite the tireless efforts and support of all of our race teams, specialist suppliers and partners, some of the challenges presented by COVID and further implications posed by the current global economic situation have simply been too great to overcome. The safety of our pilots and fans is paramount and without all of the intricate parts required for safe racing firmly in place we have been forced to make this very difficult decision to cancel the 2022 World Championship Series.”
We’re promised in 2023 another attempt at making air racing a reality once again will be made. We’re not informed of any changes to the layout of the competition.
Several series will be included, with the main one called Elite XR/1 and comprising twelve teams. A feeder series called SR/2 will have three teams with multiple pilots, and we’re also taunted with the inclusion of jetpack and eVTOL racing.
