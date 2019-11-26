autoevolution

Nissan Skyline GT-R Long Nose Looks Like a Batmobile, Keeps Turbos Far Out

26 Nov 2019, 13:24 UTC
by author pic
The list of modded R34 Nissan GT-Rs out there is probably infinite, and yet I'm pretty sure none of these tuner beasts is quite like the one that brought us here today. Then again, we're looking at a rendering here, so this project does pack an advantage over a build from the real world.
8 photos
Nissan Skyline GT-R Long NoseNissan Skyline GT-R Long NoseNissan Skyline GT-R Long NoseNissan Skyline GT-R Long NoseNissan Skyline GT-R Long NoseNissan Skyline GT-R Long NoseNissan Skyline GT-R Long Nose
It's like this ex-gen GT-R takes us into the Mad Max universe, and then sends the whole world into the future, while teleporting it to Japan. 

The nose of the Japanese beast has been elongated, but the virtual project doesn't bother with the body panels required by this conversion. As such, we are now dealing with an open engine compartment.

Then we have the contents of the said compartment: it looks like the R34 is now animated by a V8 that works with a pair of super-sized turbos. And the turbochargers are placed in a way that turns them into attention magnets. Then again, the rear end of this toy might just be its most impressive-looking side, as you'll notice by checking out the social media posts at the bottom of the page.

Now, you might want to know more about the mind behind these pixels. We're talking about a gear head called Walter Kim, who is a concept artist at DreamWorks.

And here's the artist explaining this Neo Mad Max universe, which, by the way, was created using Cycles in Blender 2.81: "Tokyo Pop is a crew that goes around capturing rival crews cars to rebuild them into an autonomous or manned cars. Their style is to build wild looking cars with exposed engines with a long wheelbases,"

PS: If this rendering style seems a bit familiar it's probably because we've recently talked about another part of the said Neo Mad Max universe, namely an Mk IV Toyota Supra - you'll get to see the two Japanese toys side by side in the Instagram posts below.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

R34 NIPPON Madmax Concept. This car be operated in autonomous and driver assisted mode. Equipped with electronic dampers for ride height adjustment, twin turbo V8 combined with undisclosed number of MJ hybrid system, an array of sensors. Purpose is too chase down rival highway car gangs. Their crew name is “Night Pop” Developed for an idea I started last year when I created a Japan Madmax FD concept for Neo Tokyo setting. Wanted give a shout out @cdpred up coming game Cyberpunk 2077 which played a edge role inspiring me to create this vehicle thanks guys!! - - - #nissan #gtr #r34 #conceptart #cardesign #madmax #cyperpunk #scifi #jdmlifestyle #carlifestyle #stanceworks #speedhunters #hoonigan #bridgestone #raysengineering #boosted_cars #twinturbo #nightpop #wkart

A post shared by WK snap / Art (@walterkim213) on Jul 15, 2019 at 4:40pm PDT


nissan skyline gt-r R34 GT-R Nissan GT-R Nissan rendering speed shot pic of the day
