Nissan Skyline GT-R Long Nose Looks Like a Batmobile, Keeps Turbos Far Out

The nose of the Japanese beast has been elongated, but the virtual project doesn't bother with the body panels required by this conversion. As such, we are now dealing with an open engine compartment.
Then we have the contents of the said compartment: it looks like the R34 is now animated by a V8 that works with a pair of super-sized turbos. And the turbochargers are placed in a way that turns them into attention magnets. Then again, the rear end of this toy might just be its most impressive-looking side, as you'll notice by checking out the social media posts at the bottom of the page.
Now, you might want to know more about the mind behind these pixels. We're talking about a gear head called Walter Kim, who is a concept artist at DreamWorks.
And here's the artist explaining this Neo Mad Max universe, which, by the way, was created using Cycles in Blender 2.81: "Tokyo Pop is a crew that goes around capturing rival crews cars to rebuild them into an autonomous or manned cars. Their style is to build wild looking cars with exposed engines with a long wheelbases,"
PS: If this rendering style seems a bit familiar it's probably because we've recently talked about another part of the said Neo Mad Max universe, namely an Mk IV Toyota Supra - you'll get to see the two Japanese toys side by side in the Instagram posts below.
I went back to revisit my Madmax Neo Tokyo Nissan R34 concept by making changes to the front bumper and turbo setup. Tokyo Pop is a crew that goes around capturing rival crews cars to rebuild them into an autonomous or manned cars. Their style is to build wild looking cars with exposed engines with a long wheelbases. Rendered using Blender 2.81 Cycles.
New renders with dash of color. Nissan R34 Remix Neo Tokyo ver of Madmax.
R34 NIPPON Madmax Concept. This car be operated in autonomous and driver assisted mode. Equipped with electronic dampers for ride height adjustment, twin turbo V8 combined with undisclosed number of MJ hybrid system, an array of sensors. Purpose is too chase down rival highway car gangs. Their crew name is "Night Pop" Developed for an idea I started last year when I created a Japan Madmax FD concept for Neo Tokyo setting.
While I'm working on a new car I've been going back and recreating new renders using Cycles in Blender 2.81. My Neo Tokyo Madmax other crew member is a Nissan R34 GTR. These cars can operate autonomously or by a driver the roof mounted sensors aid with various tasks. The long front configuration is to accommodate the F1 style front suspension packaging.