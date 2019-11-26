Nissan Skyline GT-R Long Nose Looks Like a Batmobile, Keeps Turbos Far Out

View this post on Instagram

I went back to revisit my Madmax Neo Tokyo Nissan R34 concept by making changes to the front bumper and turbo setup. Tokyo Pop is a crew that goes around capturing rival crews cars to rebuild them into an autonomous or manned cars. Their style is to build wild looking cars with exposed engines with a long wheelbases. Rendered using Blender 2.81 Cycles. #nissan #r34 #conceptart #neotokyo #skyliner34 #cardesign #stanceworks #speedhunters #stancenation #hoonigan #carsofinstagram #carlifestyle #âü¿üØÃÉ #scifi #madmax #blender3d #3d #rendering3d #wkart

