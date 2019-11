Nissan Skyline GT-R Long Nose Looks Like a Batmobile, Keeps Turbos Far Out

It's like this ex-gen GT-R takes us into the Mad Max universe, and then sends the whole world into the future, while teleporting it to Japan.The nose of the Japanese beast has been elongated, but the virtual project doesn't bother with the body panels required by this conversion. As such, we are now dealing with an open engine compartment.Then we have the contents of the said compartment: it looks like the R34 is now animated by a V8 that works with a pair of super-sized turbos. And the turbochargers are placed in a way that turns them into attention magnets. Then again, the rear end of this toy might just be its most impressive-looking side, as you'll notice by checking out the social media posts at the bottom of the page.Now, you might want to know more about the mind behind these pixels. We're talking about a gear head called Walter Kim, who is a concept artist at DreamWorks.And here's the artist explaining this Neo Mad Max universe, which, by the way, was created using Cycles in Blender 2.81: "Tokyo Pop is a crew that goes around capturing rival crews cars to rebuild them into an autonomous or manned cars. Their style is to build wild looking cars with exposed engines with a long wheelbases,"PS: If this rendering style seems a bit familiar it's probably because we've recently talked about another part of the said Neo Mad Max universe, namely an Mk IV Toyota Supra - you'll get to see the two Japanese toys side by side in the Instagram posts below.