Nicky Hayden Tribute Motorcycles to Be Presented This Year

In May last year, the 2006 MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden was hit by a car while riding a bicycle near Rimini, Italy. A few days later, the racer known as The Kentucky Kid succumbed to his injuries.
As a means to honor the rider, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and American Honda will be building two custom motorcycles that would be taken on various tours across the country in 2019.

The two bikes to be customized are a 2018 Honda CBR1000RR and a 2018 Honda XR650L. The former will be decked out in a full Repsol Honda livery, while the latter will be converted by means of street-tracker motif usage.

The first glimpse of the two new bikes, in the form of renderings, would be seen on July 6 at the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days in Lexington, Ohio. The bikes themselves would be ready much later on and will first be shown at AMA Legends & Champions Weekend in Columbus, Ohio, in December.

“Nicky Hayden was the consummate American motorcycle racer, emerging from the amateur ranks to dominate American road racing on his way to the 2006 MotoGP World Championship,” said AMA CEO Rob Dingman.

“Moreover, he represented the best of sportsmanship and character, and never forgot his roots, even when competing on the world stage against living legends. It’s our pleasure to work with American Honda to pay tribute to Hayden’s competitive accomplishments and exceptional class.”

In 2019, the two motorcycles would embark on a tour of events and will be on display at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. They would eventually be sold, with the money received for them to go to the  American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation.

Aside from winning the MotoGP in 2006, Nicky Hayden won the 2002 AMA Superbike Championship, the 1999 AMA 600 Supersport Championship and was the 1999 AMA Flat Track Rookie of the Year.
