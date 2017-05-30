2,000 Bikers Leading Nicky Hayden’s Funeral

Owensboro mourned the loss of Nicky Hayden as the ex-MotoGP rider’s funeral procession took place in his hometown in Kentucky. Thousands of people joined the event to say goodbye to the talented racer.





Doctors there said he had a traumatic brain injury that resulted in severe cerebral damage. He also had a broken femur, pelvis, and multiple fractured vertebrae. The damage was too much to handle, and Hayden died on May 22. According to 14news , the funeral procession was joined by over 2,000 motorcycle riders. Organizers were only expecting around 200 to be present, but the local bikers were joined by others from near cities and some from different states like Arizona, Georgia, and Texas.Friends, fans, and supporters were there to remind Nicky’s family how much he meant not just to Owensboro, but to people all over the world. When the family gathered in the church, the over 2,000 motorcyclists took position to go for a final ride with number 69.Hayden began his motorcycle racing career at a young age entering the CMRA before progressing to the AMA Supersport Championship and then the Superbike Championship. He took the big AMA prize in 2002 and then was approached by Repsol Honda team to race for them in the MotoGP Championship.Between 2003 and 2016, The Kentucky Kid rode for Honda and Ducati, summing up for 218 starts, three wins, twenty-eight podium finishes, and seven lap records.In 2017, he returned to the Superbike World Championship along with Honda before the tragic event happened.On May 17, the 35-year old American motorcycle racer was hit by a car while he was training on a bicycle near the town of Rimini, Italy. The crash took place at the intersection of Via Ca’ Raffaelli and Via Tavoleto in Misano Adriatico.A home surveillance camera recorded the incident and reports tell that Hayden failed to halt at a stop sign thus getting hit by a black Peugeot CC. At first, he was taken to a local hospital, but the extended trauma he endured led to the decision of being transported to a different facility.Doctors there said he had a traumatic brain injury that resulted in severe cerebral damage. He also had a broken femur, pelvis, and multiple fractured vertebrae. The damage was too much to handle, and Hayden died on May 22.