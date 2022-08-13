NHTSA Administrator Leaves Only Two Months After Senate Confirmation

On June 29, we told our readers that Steven Cliff had promised to understand and rule autonomous vehicle technology. The recently confirmed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) administrator seemed really motivated to solve this and other issues with American traffic safety. U.S. roads killed 42,915 people in 2021. That’s the highest number since 2005. It was a surprise when Cliff decided to leave NHTSA and head back to the California Air Resources Board (CARB), where he will be the new Executive Officer.
Liane Randolph announced his appointment on August 12 and said he would start his new job on September 12. The CARB chair praised him and his experience but provided no reason for him to leave NHTSA. So far, nobody did.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg just thanked Cliff “for his tremendous service and leadership at NHTSA” and said he would be replaced by NHTSA’s chief counsel, Ann Carlson. Cliff worked for the agency since February 2021 but stayed just a bit more than two months as the confirmed NHTSA administrator. Something happened, and it was not only Richard Corey’s retirement in CARB.
Perhaps the Biden administration thinks it is less of an embarrassment to leave the subject as it is than caring to explain why it has put so much effort into getting the Senate to confirm a person that would not complete three months in the job. Unfortunately for them, it is not.
When Cliff was officially announced as the 16th NHTSA administrator, he said. “I appreciate President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg’s trust in me.” Without a good reason for leaving, that trust is under scrutiny. He was confirmed days before Corey retired as CARB’s Executive Officer. It is highly doubtful that Cliff was not aware of the move. If he had any intention to leave, why didn’t he warn the Biden administration about that?
If the former administrator had a personal reason to leave, that would be better accepted than jumping on an apparently more stable and easier job than fixing the NHTSA. All parts involved should consider that pretending nothing happened will make this look worse than it already is. Either they disclose the reasons for his departure, or we’ll learn about that from other sources. The embarrassment to the Biden administration is already evident.
We are delighted that NHTSA’s chief counsel, Ann Carlson, has agreed to take on Steve’s duties when he departs and know that the agency will be in good hands thanks to Ann and the rest of the dedicated and talented team at NHTSA.— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 12, 2022