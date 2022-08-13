NHTSA Administrator Leaves Only Two Months After Senate Confirmation

On June 29, we told our readers that Steven Cliff had promised to understand and rule autonomous vehicle technology. The recently confirmed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) administrator seemed really motivated to solve this and other issues with American traffic safety. U.S. roads killed 42,915 people in 2021. That’s the highest number since 2005. It was a surprise when Cliff decided to leave NHTSA and head back to the California Air Resources Board (CARB), where he will be the new Executive Officer.

6 photos