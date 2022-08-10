Ralph Nader Urges NHTSA to Remove FSD From Every Tesla

Ralph Nader built a name for himself in defense of American consumers. His book “Unsafe at Any Speed” is famous for having killed the Chevrolet Corvair. However, it goes way beyond that: it discusses the resistance of American automakers to adopting safety devices in their cars back in the 1960s. Sixty years later, the safety advocate gets back to the theme by urging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “to order that the FSD technology be removed in every Tesla.”

