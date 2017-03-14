autoevolution
Next Audi A1 Will Be Built in Brazil, Is Sharing Platform With Gol

 
The SEAT Ibiza was the first car to be underpinned by the new MQB A0 platform, and the Spanish automaker will probably have the second one too, a small SUV called Arona. However, the architecture will have a global impact, especially in South America, a market that VW Group plans to target more aggressively.
Of the MQB A0 models to be launched, the Audi A1 will probably be the poshest, most technologically advanced and expensive. It's poised to debut at the next Geneva Motor Show or roughly around that time in 2018.

According to the Brazilian magazine Quatro Rodas, the new family of A1 models will also be manufactured there in the second half of 2018. Until now, the baby Audi was imported from Belgium, making it more expensive. Within the next year, they will have to decide which one of the two available factories will make the A1, Sao Jose dos Pinhais, where the A3 and Golf are put together, or Taubaté, near Sao Paulo, where the Gol, Voyage, and Up! are made.

We know quite a bit about the new A1 already. The second-generation model is going to have a much stiffer chassis thanks to more modern welding and materials. Also, Audi can now stamp those sharp creases you see on the A5.

In terms of dimensions, the A1 will grow its wheelbase by a massive 13 centimeters, becoming a standard 5-door car for singles and young couples. With about 350 liters of trunk space, it will match the cargo capacity of a Mk2 A3.

According to our Brazilian source, the local model will share its architecture and components with the next-gen VW Gol and will be powered only by flex-fuel engines. These will include the 1-liter TFSI that's already offered on the Up! and a 1.4 TFSI with 150 hp. But there won't be provided in any sports configuration, and the 185 hp version of the 1.4 TFSI current sold in Brazil will be gone.

While European models will offer quattro AWD, that won't come either. Still, the Virtual Cockpit system will be available on both sides of the Atlantic.
