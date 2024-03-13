New INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab Will Tow Anything a Jeep Gladiator Can

INEOS have just unveiled a five-seater double cab Chassis variant of the Grenadier Quartermaster pickup truck, aimed at specialist conversion firms for commercial, emergency and leisure use. Developed alongside the regular Quartermaster, this chassis cab model is meant to blend off-road capability with load-carrying versatility, while remaining both comfortable and refined.
Take one look at the Grenadier and your brain will quickly process everything you need to know about this type of truck. While it’s not meant to be a direct replica of the Land Rover Defender, INEOS knew what they were aiming at during the development process. The end-result is a vehicle that can compete with the likes of various Land Rovers, the Toyota Land Cruiser and even the Jeep Gladiator.
To match the latter, the Grenadier needed a truck bed, which is how the Quartermaster specification came to be – a four-door pickup version of the regular Grenadier, albeit with a longer wheelbase (by 12.0 inches). The towing capacity remained the same, specifically 7,700 lbs (3,500 kg), which is pretty much what you get with a Jeep Gladiator.
Fast-forward about eight months or so and here comes the Quartermaster chassis cab, with its exposed ladder frame allowing for a wide range of body-building options. It also has the exact same wheelbase as the Quartermaster, and the exact same towing capability. Other highlights include the heavy-duty solid beam axles, two-speed transfer case, plus up to three locking differentials.
In terms of performance, you get a choice of two BMW 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engines, either gasoline or diesel-powered – driving all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The diesel option is good for 245 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, while the gasoline unit produces 282 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.
Both alternatives are quite capable, although you clearly benefit from more low-end pulling power if you opt for the turbodiesel.
Speaking of BMW, you get plenty of Bavarian components inside the cabin too, such as the 12.3-inch touchscreen display with its iDrive-like rotary dial, or the BMW-sourced gear selector.
“The Grenadier’s body-on-frame construction already provides huge versatility for customization, and we know from customer configurations that our vehicles are being used equally between commercial and leisure users. The ‘blank canvas’ Chassis Cab variant allows even greater versatility, from the basic trayback for agricultural use through recovery and emergency services to tourism, presenting an ideal platform for an overlanding camper,” said company exec, George Ratcliffe.
He also mentioned how his firm already witnessed several specialist conversions for the Grenadier, particularly among emergency services such as fire, police, and inshore rescue.
Pricing for the INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab will kick off from £53,180 in the UK, which is the equivalent of $68,000, give or take. The regular Quartermaster pickup should go on sale in the States sometime this year, but whether the same can be said about the Chassis Cab variant remains to be seen.
The Quartermaster chassis cab will be manufactured on the same production line as other Grenadier models (at the company’s Hambach facility in France).
