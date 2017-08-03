autoevolution

New Guinness Record for Jumping Over Cars With a Pogo Stick Set With Jukes

Nissan lined up three Juke crossovers on the roof of a car park in London for a unique Guinness World Record attempt - jumping over consecutive vehicles with a pogo stick.
That just goes to show that there's a record for everything. And while the video isn't as impressive as driving on two wheels or putting a GT-R engine into the Juke, it's certainly not as dull as making a big ball of rubber bands.

Every time a weird new record is announced, we like to find out for how long the previous one stood. But it seems there was never a person who jumped over two consecutive cars. There are, however, plenty of other pogo stick record: most jumps, longest distance jumped, fastest 100 meters, fastest mile, most jumps in a minute, least jumps in a minute (266 vs. 39, if you're wondering), the highest jump, the highest backflip and most consecutive backflips. Somebody even spent 16 hours on one to complete a marathon.

Dalton Smith, the American XPOGO performer you see jumping over the Nissan, shares his highest forward flip record with Michael Mena and Biff Hutchison.

Official adjudicator Sofia Greenacre oversaw the attempt, making sure that Dalton jumped over the highest point of each car and only took one bounce in between them. The American athlete makes it look effortless, finishing with a somersault.

Talking about his Guinness World Records achievement, Smith commented: “This was never going to be an easy world record to break, but the team and I are always up for a challenge. When Nissan approached us with the idea of JukeCam we were all super-excited.”

As you'd expect, the record attempt was organized by the manufacturer, who wanted to promote its JukeCam product. It's a 360-degree accessory that can be placed on the dash, but in this case was mounted to Dalton's yellow sports helmet.

Nissan is no stranger to records, though, as in April 2016 they achieved the world’s fastest vehicle drift in the Nissan GT-R Nismo. A year before that, they promoted their Patrol four-wheel drive vehicle by achieving the quickest time to ascend a 100-meter dune.

