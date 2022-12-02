Navistar Recalls Its Newest School and Commercial Buses, Critical Part To Be Replaced

Navistar informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about a recall for over 5,600 of its newest IC buses. Used to transport kids and people to work, these vehicles are at risk to have issues with their steering and suspension systems.
IC Bus manufactures internationally famous American school buses. But these yellow units meant for transporting children aren’t the only ones you’ll find on the road. Many government bodies and state institutions use the same buses for different activities. Similarly, private companies that need to move their workforce daily might have them in their fleets. That’s why this recall is so important.
According to NHTSA’s latest safety recall campaign identifiable with the 22V870 code, Navistar’s IC Bus will recall 5,645 units for critical issues with their steering and suspension. They discovered that the hex flange lock nuts may break. These are used in the suspension and steering joints. The company blames the heat treatment applied to these parts.
If the hex flange lock nuts fail, they can cause a loss of tension which leads to steering instability. The risk of crash increases as a result.
When the hex flange lock nuts are manufactured properly, they are preferred over the hex lock nuts because they can be installed faster, there’s no need for washers, and serration is possible on a larger bearing surface which translates into better tightening strength and helps with speeding up the assembly line’s output.
The recall involves the following models – CE, EV, and RE buses. They all are 2023 model-year units.
According to the NHTSA, the selected dealers will replace the parts where necessary without any charge. Owners will be notified in the second part of January 2023. Owners of potentially affected vehicles can also contact the NHTSA to discuss their options and learn more about the situation.
Finally, Navistar’s IC Bus says its goal is “to build the safest, most reliable vehicles on the road” and to do so the company goes to “great lengths to identify, develop, and integrate the latest technology and design elements” into its vehicles. The manufacturer believes its reputation matters.
