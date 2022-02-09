Navier Raises $7.2M to Build the Boat of the Future, a 27-Ft Electric Hydrofoil

Electric seems to be the general trend nowadays when it comes to transportation, be it on the roads, in the sky, or on the water. And Navier set out to make waves with its so-called boat of the future, which is getting closer to production, thanks to a general round of seed funding.
Navier is based in San Francisco and it revealed its futuristic 27-ft (8.2-meter) long hydrofoil in 2021. The Navier 27 packs an electric motor that allows it to fly above waves of up to 4 ft (1.2 m) at a speed of 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph). The boat’s foils can also be retracted for shallow waters or beaching. Its battery offers a range of 86 miles (138 km).
Navier claims its electric boat is 90 percent more efficient than a combustion engine boat of the same length. According to the company’s CEO, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, hydrofoils reduce the operational cost of a vessel by a factor of 10X and deliver a superior ride quality that eliminates sea-sickness, with passengers foiling over the waves. These types of vessels can also attain practical ranges at high speeds.
The Navier 27 also advertises some impressive tech features such as advanced autopilot, automated docking, and more. The hydrofoil will be available in two variants: a Cabin version for all-season use, and a Hardtop one, for warm weather.
While Navier hasn’t yet mentioned the pricing of its electric vessel, it does boast of having sold out its first-year production of 15 boats, within just two months since the product’s announcement. Navier teamed up with boatbuilder Lyman-Morse to complete the first year of production and the first two hulls are now under construction in Maine. The company aims to produce over 400 units by 2024 and it recently announced that it raised $7.2 million in seed capital.
Navier claims its electric boat is 90 percent more efficient than a combustion engine boat of the same length. According to the company’s CEO, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, hydrofoils reduce the operational cost of a vessel by a factor of 10X and deliver a superior ride quality that eliminates sea-sickness, with passengers foiling over the waves. These types of vessels can also attain practical ranges at high speeds.
The Navier 27 also advertises some impressive tech features such as advanced autopilot, automated docking, and more. The hydrofoil will be available in two variants: a Cabin version for all-season use, and a Hardtop one, for warm weather.
While Navier hasn’t yet mentioned the pricing of its electric vessel, it does boast of having sold out its first-year production of 15 boats, within just two months since the product’s announcement. Navier teamed up with boatbuilder Lyman-Morse to complete the first year of production and the first two hulls are now under construction in Maine. The company aims to produce over 400 units by 2024 and it recently announced that it raised $7.2 million in seed capital.