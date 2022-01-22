Compact XFoil Board Claims It Can Reach Speeds Comparable to 500 HP Boats

As fun as water sports can be, they are also money guzzlers. Especially if you want to make the best of them. Not everyone can afford to buy both a surfboard and a SUP (stand-up paddleboard), or a hydrofoil board, although it would be nice to be able to ride all of them.
Designed in Silicon Valley, California, by PLX Devices, XFoil promises to offer the perfect solution: a watercraft that can serve as all of the above, while also making you feel like you’re in a high-performance speed boat. Everything is wrapped in a compact, lightweight, and durable package that’s small enough to fit in your mid-size sedan.
The XFoil electric board can be used on any water from rivers to lakes, and oceans. It measures 66.5” (169 cm) in length, which makes it shorter than child-sized surfboards. But unlike those, this board can hold up to 250 lb (113 kg). With a carbon fiber construction, the XFoil boasts of being five times stronger and lighter than steel. As for its metal components, they are made from aircraft-grade, corrosion-resistant aluminum. It has handles for easy transportation and its battery compartment is, of course, waterproof.
This versatile waterboard can be configured in several ways, although not everything is included in the available Standard and Sport packages. You have to opt for add-ons and pay extra if you want to enjoy the full experience. For instance, there are a foil trainer and a full foil SUP available to purchase as accessories, you can check them out on the company’s website.
HP) brushless motor, a wireless remote controller, and a standard-range, removable battery that claims to offer up to 75 minutes of runtime (a 25 miles/40 km range). The battery comes with a standard 300W charger.
But there’s also the option to get a long-range battery that will boost your sessions to up to 120 minutes on a charge (40 miles/64 km range). This battery comes with a fast, 600W charger.
Depending on your riding preferences, you can attach the electric motor to different mast assemblies, allowing you to achieve both surf and foil configurations. The motor can help you reach a speed of more than 30 mph (48 kph). A 75 mm foil mast is also included at no extra cost, along with either a fiberglass wing/tail for the Standard package or a carbon fiber one for the Sport package. The Sport package also throws in the 600W charger and surf fins.
A great thing about the XFoil is that it doesn’t require any advanced skills to be used, as it is designed in a way that allows for progressive learning, being great for both beginners and experts. When used in its surf configuration, the board allows you to ride it on your belly, sitting down, squatting, or standing up. In its foil configuration, you can also use the board standing, or, if you’re feeling more experienced, you can actually lift the XFoil and feel like you’re flying above the water.
A dedicated mobile app further enhances your control over the XFoil, allowing you to tune the board according to your riding style and choose between different modes such as Trainer, Cruise, or Pro.
Right now, the XFoil board is available on Indiegogo with the Standard package being priced at $3,800 and the Sport package at $4,700. The estimated shipping date in both cases is August 2022.
