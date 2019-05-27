autoevolution

NASA Uses Helicopter to Test Mars 2020 Lander Camera Systems

27 May 2019, 13:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
The launch date for the Mars 2020 mission is fast approaching and, while caught with preparations for the upcoming Artemis lunar landing program, NASA still needs to find time and resources to test what’s left to test for the Martian launch.
12 photos
Mars 2020 roer instrument layoutMars 2020 roverMars 2020 renderingMars 2020 MOXIE instrumentMars 2020 skycrane descent maneuverMars 2020 RIMFAX instrumentMars 2020 Supercam instrumentMars 2020 SHERLOC InstrumentMars 2020 PIXLi instrumentMars 2020 Mastcam-Z instrumentMars 2020 MEDA instrument
Over the past few months, the pace of testing for Mars 2020 accelerated at NASA. The most recent big hurdle that was overcome was the acoustic and thermal vacuum (TVAC) testing for the mission’s spacecraft, a test that successfully concluded in April.

Over the weekend, NASA published images of a helicopter equipped with a peculiar rig on its nose. That rig is called Lander Vision System, and is the same as the one that will be used to guide the lander down to the Martian surface.

According to NASA, LSV uses cameras to take images of the terrain below the descending craft, trying to match them with onboard maps and data. This allows the spacecraft’s computers to determine its own location relative to potential hazards on the ground.

In case images show terrain impossible to land on, the spacecraft can decide to land its precious cargo elsewhere.

The test conducted by NASA with the help of a helicopter took place in Death Valley, California, and called for the helicopter to fly through a pre-planned sequence of maneuvers. The space agency did not say what were results of the test.

The Mars 2020 mission will take off next year on top of an Atlas V rocket and is scheduled to land on Mars in February 2021. The use of the LSV system that might allow it to choose another landing site is a premiere for human space exploration.

The mission’s main cargo is the Mars 2020 rover, a machine that will likely revolutionize our understanding of the planet’s past and prepare the way for potential crewed missions.
mars 2020 rover NASA mars 2020 LSV Lander Vision System
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
OPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactSKODA SuperbSKODA Superb CompactSKODA Superb ScoutSKODA Superb Scout LargeLAND ROVER Discovery SportLAND ROVER Discovery Sport Small SUVMCLAREN GTMCLAREN GT ExoticAll car models  
 
 