NASA Fires CubeSat Thrusters, Steers Towards Mars

Closely trailing behind NASA's InSight mission, the two CubeSats nicknamed Wall-E and Eva have been doing course corrections all week long. 5 photos



The two CubeSats are being used by NASA to track and follow the lander through space. The main goal of the two machines is to document the lander’s entry into the Martian atmosphere, a first for any human space mission to the neighboring planet.



The CubeSat family started life as a tool for NASA to teach engineering students how to build spacecraft. The InSight mission is the first use of this satellites for deep space missions, as they have never left Earth orbit before. Usually, they are used in Earth’s orbit at altitudes below 497 miles (800 kilometers).



Should they succeed, NASA will use the data gathered from this mission to learn more and apply that knowledge in future Mars landings. The CubeSats have also been chosen to become assistance tools for the various missions NASA plans in the future, including the building of a



"Our broadest goal was to demonstrate how low-cost CubeSat technology can be used in deep space for the first time," said in a statement John Baker, program manager for planetary SmallSats at JPL.



"With both MarCOs on their way to Mars, we've already traveled farther than any CubeSat before them."



