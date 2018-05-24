NASA's InSight Lander Fires Thrusters for the First Time

Nearly seven years have passed for NASA without landing anything on Mars. This will change soon, after the recently launched InSIght lander is closing in on the Red Planet.

On Tuesday however, the lander had to go to work, as it needed to make one of several course corrections to maintain the right trajectory towards Mars. So, for the first time, the craft’s thrusters had to be fired.



NASA’s trajectory correction maneuver, the biggest of them all, went without a hitch, and the organization is now hopeful that the rest of five or six such maneuvers left would go just as well.



The thrusters were fired for about 40 seconds and have had an impact on velocity measured at 3.8 meters per second (8.5 mph). NASA says this “put us in the right ballpark as we aim for Mars."







The immobile instrument platform was built back in 2010 and was initially planned to travel to Mars in 2016. Because of a failure to one of the instruments, the launch was canceled.



Accompanying the InSight is a pair of mini-satellites from the CubeSat family, which will be used to track and follow the lander through space. The main goal of the two CubeSats, called by NASA engineers



