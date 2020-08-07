NASA Commander Chris Cassidy Is Making Music Videos from Space

As it turns out, NASA is into making music videos now. Extremely dorkish but still so very cool at the same time music videos, starring NASA Commander Chris Cassidy.Cassidy is leading the team during Expedition 63, currently underway on the International Space Station. This seems to be his idea and his way of reminding the folks back home that, sometimes, it’s best to just take a moment and pay attention to the world around you.“From 250 miles above the Earth, Expedition 63 is very much aware of the hard times which exist in the neighborhoods of the world rotating below,” the Commander says of the video. “Even amid the uncertainty and difficulties of battling through these challenging times, we encourage everyone to be the best ‘crewmates’ & take care of each other. Cherish the people you love.”The video could double as a music video for country star Travis Tritt’s hit song “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” and plays out quite literally. It’s funny and equally endearing, geeky and revealing of the life on the ISS for the Expedition 63 team. At the same time, it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.Expedition 63 will end with the undocking of the Soyuz MS-16 in October this year, having started on April 17. It’s longer than previous Expeditions, and the team includes Russian flight engineers Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and as of May 31, the crew from SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Demo-2, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken.Here they are, doing their best country music star impersonation, against the most breathtaking backdrop possible.