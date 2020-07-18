Boeing to Be Main Contractor for the International Space Station Until 2024

More on this:

1 Here Are the Glorious HD Photos of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch

2 This Is How Cool Crew Dragon Looks on the Launch Pad

3 LEGO Built the ISS from Plastic Bricks and Sent It to the Edge of Space

4 Why Boeing Starliner’s Airbag Landing Is a Bigger Deal Than Failed ISS Docking

5 UPDATE: Boeing Starliner Spaceship Fails to Reach Orbit for ISS Hook-Up