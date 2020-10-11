Modernized Ford Ranchero Looks Like a Better Pony Than the Mustang

The Ford Ranchero isn't as famous as the Chevy El Camino. But that doesn't mean a new one wouldn't be successful, especially as there seems to be a void in the coupe-utility segment.
The current generation of the Ford Mustang is trying too hard to be a European-style sports car with its efficient turbocharged four-cylinder engine or racing suspension. What owners really want is something cool, something they can enjoy doing donuts in or crashing while leaving a parking lot. Too below the belt?
Anyway, most muscle car fans believe the segment should be about one thing and one thing alone, being "cool." The Mustang has its ups and downs, yet we see no reason why Ford shouldn't add something as ludicrous as this modern Ranchero.
It would be something fresh, not associated with the typical F-150 or Edge SUV buyer. You've never seen somebody turn up to Home Depot in a new one of these. Sure, the drywall won't fit well, but let's be honest here and admit you're only there to look at the power tools your wife won't let you buy. Yeah, some of the ones you got last year are still in the box, but chainsaws are on sale!
The thing we like the most about this modernized Ford Ranchero rendering is that it just copy an existing car. Photoshop master wb.artist20 just looked like the original pickup and tried to imagine a 2021 version. It's not the old one with a new set of lights or a Mustang with the back chopped off.
The front keeps the "horns" right next to the headlights that flank a nice, straight grille. The lower intakes and chin spoiler are maybe a little similar to the Mustang, while the profile mixes in some retro decals with modern lightweight alloy wheels. The only thing missing is a cassette player and some cigarette ashes on the seats and you've got yourself a throwback moment.
@ Here’s my go at doing a modern version of a Ford Ranchero based on a modern Mustang... wheel base is the same just longer on both sides. Let me know what y’all think! • • • #fordranchero #fordtorino #ford #modernization #render #rendering #renderings #cardesign #cardesigncommunity #cardesignworld #mustang #ute