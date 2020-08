6x6

Now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales might be familiar to the work of French builder Alexandre Danton. You know, the aficionado who came up with oddball-grade machines such as the Lamborghini Espada rat rod we showcased in November 2018, a project that was signed by Ferruccio Lamborghini's nephew, Fabio.Well, the gearhead has joined forces with Milwaukee-based shop Frenchy Export LLC, with the aim of turning the digital build portrayed here into a real one.For starters, the crew bought bits and pieces belonging to three Humvees, while the motivation for the project will come from a Dodge Ram SRT-10's V10 heart. In factory form, this Viper-sourced 8.3-liter motor delivers 500 hp, but that number will climb much higher with the help of turbocharging.And if you think a turbocharged V10 of the sort spells "blasphemy", you probably haven't paid attention to the body modifications of the machine.For one, while thetheme is quite popular these days, this build won't take things down the usual offroading route. Instead, this Humvee will be brought as close to the ground as possible, probably with the help of air suspension (this would mean the ride height can be increased).Then there's the can't-call-it-a-coupe nature of the vehicle, with the rear doors becoming shorter. Oh, and in case you're wondering why the vehicle needs a roof scoop, you should know this feeds the mid-mounted V10 Carbon fiber seems to be an important part of the project, even though one has to wonder about the actual weight of such a contraption...