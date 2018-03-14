Mercedes GLC F-Cell Spotted in Traffic, Shows Funky Grille

While Hyundai based its fuel-cell SUV on a bespoke platform with different styling, Mercedes started out with the highly successful GLC-Class. Will that hurt them in the end, just like with the B-Class EV?

2 photos



The main difference here is that the headlights look less intricate and the wheels have lost their aero look, though this could just be for the sake of testing.



For the most part, the F-Cell looks like a regular SUV , which could be both a good and a bad thing. It does have a funky new grille with blue in the middle. The side intakes on the bumper ore obviously closed off, but the big piece of silver trim sets them off. We even see some parking sensors there, suggesting these are indeed production models.



The F-Cell is not only an FCV, but also a plug-in car, which means there are two ways of charging it. Under the hood is the cell, generating electricity for the 200 horsepower, 350 Nm motor over the rear wheels.



Power has increased by 40% over the old B-Class F-Cell prototype. Not only is the only thing coming out of the exhaust water, but the GLC is made with 90% less platinum.



The 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack in the rear can be charged in 1.5 hours from a wall box, giving it a pure EV range of about 50 km according to the NEDC cycle. Mercedes says its carbon-fiber-reinforced tanks are the safest around and will hold 4.4 kg of hydrogen.



The prototype claimed to offer up to 437 km of range when running in Hybrid mode. That's not bad, but modern day EVs do the same job with a simpler engine setup. What's more,



