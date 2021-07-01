Mercedes-Benz Supports the Famous 149th Open Golf Tournament as Official Patron

The oldest golf tournament in the world and one of the most prestigious, the Open marks a milestone this year, coming back to Royal St George’s for the first time in 10 years. Next year, the grandiose event will celebrate its 150th anniversary, but this years’ 149th edition is set to be no less spectacular.
As the season’s ultimate challenge in men’s golf, the Open tournament takes places on special golf courses across the UK, which are selected precisely for the natural setting that adds another layer of difficulty to the game. In 2021, the tournament will be played at Royal St George’s. And, as an official patron of the world’s oldest golf major, Mercedes-Benz will also be present in Sandwich, Kent, from July 11 to July 18.
A Mercedes-Benz official car will play an important part right from the start. Traditionally, the tournament starts with a ceremony called The Return of the Claret Jug, when the winner of the previous edition brings back the famous trophy and hands it over to the R&A (the tournament’s organizer). And he arrives at the venue in a Mercedes-Benz, of course. This year, Shane Lowry, winner of the 148th Open in 2019, will be the one to arrive in the Mercedes-Benz.
Throughout the competition, all players and their teams, as well as officials and selected guests will enjoy the honor of riding around in the official cars of the Open, including several Mercedes-EQ models. This exclusive mobility service will also be available for 3 international brand ambassadors among the players. Jon Rahm is currently the number one in the world, while Ian Poulter and Rickie Fowler came in second, and all of them are now set to compete at the Open.
Environmental awareness is an important link between the prestigious competition and Mercedes-Benz, this year. The R&A is committed to supporting the shores around the UK, which are so important for the golfing tradition, through several climate-related initiatives. On the other hand, Mercedes-Benz has joined the EV revolution, with the new EQS.
