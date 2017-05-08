autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Brand Chief Says Company Will Have Eight Front-Wheel-Drive Cars

 
8 May 2017, 11:54 UTC ·
Mercedes-Benz seems to be going on a full offensive, as the brand appears to plan new models in almost every segment.
One of those plans we are referring involves having eight front-wheel-drive cars in the company’s lineup. Back in the day, Mercedes-Benz only had rear-wheel-drive models, and the line-up started expanding with all-wheel-drive offerings.

The ‘90s marked the introduction of the second car with the three-pointed-star on its grille and a FWD configuration, the A-Class, with the V-Class minivan being the first.

Nowadays, Mercedes-Benz has five cars in its line-up that employ a front-wheel-drive configuration. Out of these, three are available in the USA, while the rest of them are sold in most other markets. 

With that in mind, people are wondering what will be the nature of the next three models that are supposed to be introduced in the line and have a front-wheel-drive configuration.

In an interview, the chief of the three-pointed star brand, Ola Källenius, confirmed that eight products with FWD will form the compact car range in the immediate future.

The Americans at Car and Driver began speculating on the possibilities that lie ahead for Mercedes-Benz. As they have already pointed out, it is unclear whether all of the eight cars that have only their front wheels powered will be on the new platform, MFA 2, or if some of them will stick with the current tech, MFA.

We already know that the A-Class hatchback will get a new generation, which will ride on MFA2. A sedan model in the compact line-up from Mercedes-Benz will also be introduced.

An off-road oriented crossover named GLB could also be in the planning, and it is believed that it will be offered in FWD trim as well.

However, the B-Class’ future is uncertain, and C&D thinks that the A-Class Sedan will also get a version with an extended wheelbase. The latter could be a China-only product, but we have no confirmation on it.
