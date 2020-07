AMG

We often wonder if the company isn't filled with engineers and executives that only like V8 engines. They tolerate the people making four-cylinder turbos because they bring in money, but the two groups never mingle.As the biggest company by far in the luxury business, Mercedes has a lot of leftover cash, yet it never diverted a lot of it towards alternative transportation, even after Tesla became dominant.In 2013, Jeremy Clarkson was still the lead singer of the Top Gear rock band and he did a track comparison between the SLS AMG Black Series and something called the SLS Electric Drive. Yes, a full-electric version of their previous bespoke supercar, the one with the funky gullwing doors.Tesla was already gaining traction back then, and the performance of the Model S was undeniable. Yet Mercedes never delivered on its promise to put the SLS ED into production. It was shown again as the SLS E-Cell, wrapped in yellow foil, yet no customer would ever own one.This rendering brings back the idea behind the E-Cell as a fully electric reincarnation of the currentGT. Mercedes currently has a growing family of cars dubbed "EQ" that includes not only the purely electric ones but also plug-in hybrids called EQ Power and mild-hybrids of the EQ Boost variety.In the case of the AMG GT, the EQ makeover includes a new grille that's more streamlined than on the V8 models. There's obviously no exhaust system, and the wheels are straight out of a sci-fi movie. But any German company needs to first invent some kind of fancy newplatform with 600+ horsepower and only then try to take in the usual profits.