992 HP Electric Supercar Debuting at Geneva Is Almost as Long as an Escalade

It's been several years since the Geneva Motor Show
has had a special section for green cars, and while this used to host the occasional electric vehicle surrounded by all kinds of weird stuff like a Lotus Elise with a body made out of hemp, more recently we've started seeing some serious stuff.
3 photos
This electric supercar stemming from China appears to fall into the latter category with its declared 992 hp output and the impressive performance figures that usually come with such levels of power. But perhaps the most astonishing thing about it - at least that we know so far - is the distance between its nose and its tail.
The Venere is built by Chinese startup LVCHI Auto (good luck pronouncing that) and will have its debut early next month in Switzerland. Not much is known about it apart from the impressive amount of power, but the info does include its length. And while it's not exactly customary for teasers to include this measurement, when we're talking about 201.5 inches (5,118 mm), it's nice to give people a fair warning before they turn up to see the car so they can make up their minds in advance whether they want to make the trip to see the rear end or not. As for the Cadillac Escalade
, that's 203.9 inches/5,179 mm long, so a mere 2.4 inches more.
All jokes aside, the Venera seems pretty serious. That 992 hp comes from four electric motors and is channeled toward the wheels through a two-speed gearbox located on each axle. The setup seems ideal for offering both incredible performance as well as decent efficiency.
Well, LVCHI Auto has got both covered with the Venere as it can allegedly hit the 62 mph mark (100 km/h) in under three seconds and also provide a maximum range of 310 miles (500 km), albeit in the NEDC cycle. There's no word on the battery capacity, but expect it to be in the 100 kWh region (but not over it).
According to the company, the Venere is not a concept but a ready to be built machine. However, nobody knows yet whether it will actually enter production and, if so, how much it will cost and how many of them will be made. More answers will likely come after the Geneva debut.