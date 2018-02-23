992 HP Electric Supercar Debuting at Geneva Is Almost as Long as an Escalade

More on this:

1 2018 Nissan LEAF Awarded the Maximum Five Stars in Japanese Crash Tests

2 2019 Nissan LEAF Goes Looking for Buyers in Seven New Markets

3 MINI Cooper E Electric Vehicle Production Start Confirmed and It's Not Very Soon

4 Tesla Model 3 Dismantled by Premium German Carmaker Impresses Engineers

5 Mercedes-Benz EV Offensive to Start in Geneva with Production-Ready EQC