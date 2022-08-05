Meet Blower Head and His Fantastic Vehicle, the Yutani Chainsaw Trike

Sometimes, writing an article consists of sharing something you would like other people to see. Some stuff is just so cool it would be a sin to keep them to yourself. This is pretty much the case with Blower Head and his amazing vehicle, the Yutani Chainsaw Trike. It obviously helps that it is electric and moves around as a good radio-controlled device.
Above all, this is an invitation for you to meet Danny Huynh’s work and his YouTube channel, Danny Huynh Creations. I happened to see it on Twitter and tried to learn more about the man, his radio-controlled vehicles, and his animatronics.
There is nothing on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram that describes precisely who Huynh is or about his work. We only managed to discover more about him due to other people who also found his creations fascinating. Huynh is apparently a photographer based in Australia, and Blower Head and the Yutani Chainsaw Trike are not his work: they are a hobby.
Although his Facebook page mentions that the price range for his products is the highest one possible, it seems he does not sell them. It would not surprise us: there is so much care in the animatronics and the RC vehicles that it is unfair to call them merchandise. They are little works of art that help the photographer shoot really entertaining videos.
Blower Head and the Yutani Chainsaw Trike deserved at least two. In the first one embedded below, you can see how the animatronics moves. Besides its eyes made from throttle valves, Blower Head has pistons coming in and out of its chest and exhaust pipes in its back. It “accelerates” the trike by twisting its right wrist up and down and also leans in curves.
In the second video, Huynh shows the assembly process of Blower Head and the radio-controlled trike. As its name suggests, it moves thanks to the chain, while the rear wheels help it steer. The photographer also installs the camera mount that helped record the images of the first video.
On his YouTube channel, we can see that he uses multiple characters from pop culture as his animatronics. One video shows Alien driving a dragster with a throttle valve made of the Predator’s mask. It is pretty cool, but the more authorial Blower Head is our favorite, even if its videos are not very recent. For those watching them for the first time, as I recently did, that probably does not matter.
