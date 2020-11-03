Disney Research Robot Can Hold Your Gaze, Fuel Your Nightmares

Disney Research, a Disney sub-brand that works on developing and implementing leading-edge technology, has created an animatronic figure that’s able to replicate human-like behavior in interactions. This robot looks like it’s been skinned alive and is incredibly off-putting in the way it’s able to mimic lifelike behavior, but it marks definite progress in the way character animation is created.Disney has been using animatronic figures for years, but Disney Research has based its latest invention (and research paper, which you can find in the PDF at the bottom of the page) on a previously-unexplored aspect: the ability of one such figure to hold a human’s gaze. Eye contact is essential in all human interactions so, in order to fully imitate life, this robot is able to seek and hold your gaze.“Gaze has been shown to be a key social signal, shaping perceptions of interaction partners,” the research paper reads. “For example, people who make more eye contact with us are perceived to be similar to us, as well as more intelligent, conscientious, sincere, and trustworthy. Furthermore, gaze appears to also convey complex social and emotional states. Given the importance of gaze in social interactions as well as its ability to communicate states and shape perceptions, it is apparent that gaze can function as a significant tool for an interactive robot character. Thus, the aim of this work is to develop a system to emulate human-like mutual gaze.”And that it does. In addition to making eye contact, the robot is also able to mimic breathing and reading (and gazes up from the page), blinks and nods in acknowledgment. It’s actually an amazing build, once you go past the fact that it’s nothing but a skinless head, propped on top of a bust decked in a crisp white shirt. See in action in the video below.