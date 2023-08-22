Max Verstappen In Hot Water After Alleged Aston Martin Valkyrie Hooning Video Leaks

Two-time Formula One world champion and current Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen is in hot water this week after a video leaked allegedly showing him recklessly driving an Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar down a road in France. In a video posted to the RBR Daily Twitter page and corroborated by the French National Gendarmerie, the post appears to show one of the world's most skilled F1 drivers hooning around in one of the world's most expensive performance road vehicles in a way that has French authorities raising more than a couple of eyebrows.

30 photos Photo: Instagram Screencap (Outer Image)/ Aston Martin (Inner Image)