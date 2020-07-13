Matching Numbers 1970 Plymouth Cuda Street HEMI Is the One That Got Away

Project TOC, the Kenworth Truck That’s the Most Modified, Beautiful in the World

Living back in the 1960s and 1970s must have been incredible for car lovers. Fresh out of the race to prove their worth on the tracks against foreign competitors, American carmakers created what is now known as the muscle car segment. 39 photos



That’s not the case, unfortunately, with the



According to the info available, this is one of just 284 Cudas made with a 4-speed manual transmission back in 1970, tied to a 426ci (7.0-liter) HEMI engine and a 4:10 Super Track Pak rear end. Most importantly, all the numbers on this car match, making it even rarer.



Registered last in 1974, the car underwent a complete restoration back in 2018. It was gifted with a Rallye Red exterior that spreads all the way down to the wheels, and hides a white leather interior; it also received a complete rebuild of all mechanical parts to factory specifications.



Despite the current state of the car being the result of work conducted in 2018, this particular Cuda had been tampered with before, also with class. Back in 1998, it won the Best of Show at the Mopar Nationals.



