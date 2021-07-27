Madonna Throws “White Trash”-Themed Family BBQ in Gorgeous Airstream Conversion

The Airstream is one of the most iconic caravans in the world, thanks to its shiny bullet shape, and it can also be among the most luxurious. To Madonna, though, even a stunning Airstream conversion screams “white trash.”
Then again, Madonna was never the one to go with the flow. If anything, she’s always swimming against the current, disrupting the status quo, and inviting controversy: as an artist with decades of experience, she knows that it is her duty to do so. When an artist doesn’t generate conversation and invite debate, that artist might as well retire, she is known to say, though never in these exact words.
The other day, Madonna posted photos of what she called a family BBQ, a full-on “white trash” party attended only by her kids, her 27-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, herself, and a team of professional photographers to capture every second of it on film. She posted photos and videos of the party, which, like most shindigs Madonna puts together, seemed like a lot of fun – mostly X-rated, which can be the best kind of fun.
As for the location of this party, Madonna went for an Airstream conversion: a gorgeous, incredibly shiny Airstream with a new interior. She tagged Custom Airstream in one of her posts, which, as it turns out, did the conversion. This is no regular RV, though; this is what RVs grow up to dream of becoming: a luxury lounge on wheels.
It’s a 1975 Airstream Sovereign 31’ converted for LuXeStream, a Chicago-based company that offers it for rent to companies, for business or private get-togethers. It’s a lounge slash cigar bar slash mobile event space rivaling a 5-star establishment, but on wheels. Inside, you get a wraparound custom leather couch with matching armchairs, retractable 50” TV monitors and smaller ones that don’t retract, mini bar and ice bin, a tufted wall with custom lighting fixtures, premium sound system, and custom under carriage lights.
Madonna, it seems, reached out to LuXeStream in Chicago and had it moved to New York for a “special project.” That special project turned out to be the “white trash” family party that was, in reality, a family photoshoot.
If Madonna has learned anything from her decades in the industry, it’s that keeping yourself in the headlines is just as important as artistic freedom of expression. *Warning
Please be advised that the video below contains graphic language that might offend.
