London Concours to Showcase Iconic Lancia 037, B24 Spider and Flaminia SS Zagato

What a shame that a wonderful Italian automotive brand such as Lancia has had its prestigious history drowned in the muddy waters of the current global automotive economy. The maker can trace its roots way back to 1906 and yet in 2020 it has just one model on sale and even that is only offered at home in the peninsula. Luckily, others do value the motorsport-infused heritage.
The upcoming London Concours – auto-referenced as the United Kingdom’s “finest automotive garden party” - set to take place August 19th and 20th at the Honourable Artillery Company headquarters will premiere during this year’s edition the new Lancia Legends exhibit.
Visitors will have the chance to view an interesting display consisting of legendary Italian models that brought fame and (sometimes) fortune to the beloved European brand. Among them will be the renowned Lancia 037 Rally Evo 2 driven by none other than Henri Toivonen.
Also, one of only 59 B24 Spiders that were produced and a truly special Lancia Flaminia – the Super Sport Zagato. The Italian automaker is proudest of its rally-related tradition that started in the 1960s and continued into the 1990s, but we can also remember some of its innovations.
For example, the four door pillarless Aurelia “berlina” introduced in 1950 was the first car in the world equipped with a production-series V6 engine. The London Concours will have on display the Aurelia B20GT Coupe with chassis number 1501, the unit that led the Series II production.
The British event also features a Lancia Lambda, a Delta Integrale (yes, that model that won the WRC title six times in a row, from 1987 to 1992) a Stratos GT4 and three 037s – the car that has the distinction of being the final rear-wheel drive to win a World Rally Championship title.
Still, the most interesting example that will be on display at the London Concours might be Flaminia Super Sport Zagato. The coachbuilder’s body version was one of four created during the production of the Aurelia successor and the Super Sport was Zagato’s ultimate attempt at perfection.
It came with massive styling modifications and a powerful 152 bhp 2.8-liter V8 packing three 40 DCN Weber carburetors. Back to innovation – in 1964 it had a fully-independent front suspension and disc brakes fitted to all four wheels of the 150 produced examples.
For more details check out the London Concours' press release attached below.
