Lawyer Says European Volkswagen Owners Should Sue The Carmaker

 
21 Feb 2017
by
Volkswagen’s Dieselgate feels like a story that will continue to generate articles for years to come.
The latest regarding the emissions scandal started after the German conglomerate admitted it used a “defeat device” to cheat in emissions tests comes from two British lawyers, who responded to statements made by Volkswagen’s managing director in the United Kingdom.

As The Telegraph notes, Volkswagen UK’s managing director, Paul Willis, was questioned by the transport select committee regarding the emissions scandal.

Wills argued that the company will provide a “quick technical fix” to make TDI-engined vehicles sold in the United Kingdom be compliant with standards, and he then blamed a failure in regulation as the cause of the problem.

The statements that infuriated two lawyers who represent Volkswagen customers in cases against the company were that the automaker “never sold cars on emissions levels,” and a claim from Wills that they (Volkswagen UK) “never misled anyone on anything.”

The German company’s highest representative in the United Kingdom explained that British drivers did not buy the diesel-engined models because they were eco-friendly, but admitted that between 1 and five percent of their affected clients told them that the “green credentials” of the vehicles affected their purchase decisions towards the German conglomerate.

Attorneys do not agree with Wills’ statement, and one of the solicitors who spoke with The Telegraph, Damon Parker, stated that he felt that Volkswagen treated British motorists with “disdain.”

Parker works for Harcus Sinclair, a law firm that represents about 31,000 Volkswagen customers in the UK, and he wants to obtain compensation from Volkswagen for misleading his clients.

A solicitor from Your Lawyers Ltd, Aman Johal, told journalists that he was “shocked and astounded” when he heard Volkswagen’s representative claim that the company has not misled customers. Mr. Johal is also pursuing a claim against the German automaker.

We expect the situation regarding Volkswagen’s dieselgate to continue to make headlines for years, as a story of this magnitude is difficult to ignore.
