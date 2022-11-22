Launch Pad Mics Record Artemis I Launch, Get Ready to Be Stunned

autoevolution
The Artemis I mission is now well underway. In fact, the Orion spaceship hurtled into space by the Space Launch System rocket is now closer to the Moon than the Earth, so talking now about the launch may seem a bit out of place. Only we’re not here to talk about it, but listen.
Artemis I lifted off in a blaze of glory on November 16. Countless cameras recorded the moment from every conceivable angle, so we do have a pretty good picture of how the momentous occasion looked like. In most cases, we even got sound to go with the images, so the experience was complete.

The guys over at Cosmic Perspective like to do things a little differently though, as some of you might already know. For Artemis I, they installed in the hottest places around the launch site both cameras, which will likely spawn incredible slo-mo videos in the days ahead, but also microphones, and the first result from those are already in.

This week, Cosmic Perspective published the Artemis Launch Sound Experience – over 10 minutes of incredible sounds, backed by the appropriate images, coming straight from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B, and available in the video attached below.

The experience is surreal, to say the least. It opens to the sounds of helicopter rotors spinning fast, goes through the noises humans make as they toil around the launch site, reaches a point where speakers let everyone there know what’s about to happen, and then we even experience the serenity of crickets playing in the hours before launch.

It is three minutes into the video when the fun starts, when the entire Florida night lights up with the fire coming out one end of the rocket. From there, we’re treated to a wonderful journey through the world of rocket engine sounds that can only be properly enjoyed with headphones on, so go grab some.

