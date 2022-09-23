Close-Up Video of Starship Raptor Engines Spitting Fire Is Pure Visual Delight

2022 is the year when we should have witnessed the first orbital flight of the SpaceX Starship. As it stands, with a little over two months left in the year, and the launch date still listed as to-be-announced, chances of that happening are very slim.
This isn’t stopping people from looking at what’s happening over in Boca Chica, Texas, with a great degree of interest. After all, Starship is what may very well become our first ride to Mars, so everything that’s going on there may be history in the making.
There are many crews that seem to have set up a permanent base over there, watching and filming SpaceX’s exploits intently. One of them is called Cosmic Perspective, and it has a habit of filming space exploration-related events in high-definition, and in slow motion.
Back in August, Cosmic Perspective treated us to a video of the Starship Super Heavy Booster 7 firing its Raptor engines during a static fire and the base. They came back on the story this week, with a more focused look at the firing of the seven engines, shown close-up and in the beautiful slow motion provided by the 900 frames per second filming.
If you find the clip as delightful as we did, then you should also know Cosmic Perspective is hard at work compiling something called Road to Mars Cinema archive. It is an effort meant to document humanity’s first steps in becoming a solar system-wide civilization, and this here clip is the latest entry in the collection.
As for the Starship family of rockets, as said, there is no indication yet as to when an orbital, uncrewed flight will be conducted. When it will, the spaceship will try to make one orbit around the planet (well, close to one orbit), launching from Texas and splashing down in the waters off Hawaii.
