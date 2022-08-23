Starship Raptor Engines Firing in Slow-Motion Will Make You Tremble

It was earlier this week when Elon Musk made public his two main goals for this year: Starship to orbit and FSD wide release. Such an announcement, made so late in the year, could be seen as nothing more than a Musk-ism, but you only have to look back at what was in 2022 to realize how far along both projects are.
Take the Starship, for instance, the precursor of what may very well become the rocket that will take humanity to Mars. It was a little over a year ago when Starship SN15 managed to get the landing right and officially opened the doors for a potential orbital launch by the end of 2022.
SpaceX teams are hard at work preparing for that moment at the company’s launch site in Texas. Most recently, they’ve conducted static fire tests, and as usual, the Cosmic Perspective team was on site to capture incredible images and sounds for the history books.
The crew is currently working on putting together something it calls the Road to Mars Cinema Archive, in a bid to fully document humanity’s trip to another world from the very beginning. The latest entry in this archive is the video attached below, “filmed during an exciting week of static fire testing at SpaceX Starbase.”
In the usual Cosmic Perspective manner, the clip shows, including in close-up and slow-motion, the Raptor engines of the Starship Super Heavy Booster 7 firing. Most importantly, we get to see in highspeed footage Ship 24, the one that will probably end up conducting the orbital flight later this year, running a two-engine test.
For the complete experience and the feeling you’re right there in Boca Chica, Cosmic Perspective recommends you should watch the entire 5-minute long clip with your headphones on.
