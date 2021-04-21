Do Exploding Starships Go to Valhalla? Here’s a Video to Make You All Emotional

Elon Musk lost in a field of debris from his exploding Starships… This is one of the images that will forever stick with you once you go through the close to 9-minute video below, a compilation of the exploits and ultimate destruction of Starship prototypes 8 through 11.
If you’re into space exploration stuff, you must be aware of SpaceX's current efforts to get the Starship going. After revolutionizing the way things get done in this business with the Falcon rockets and the Crew Dragon space capsule, Elon Musk’s company is now hard at work trying to get an interplanetary vehicle right and eventually open the way to crewed missions to Mars.
There’s still a lot of work to be done, though, until that happens. The intensive testing performed over the past few months have shown that while they can handle takeoff and descent as they should, Starships are still a long way from achieving what Falcon 9 boosters have been doing for years, namely soft landings upright.
One after the other, Starship prototypes SN8, SN9, SN10 and SN11 flew, came back to Earth, and exploded gloriously. Every event of this kind was of course captured on film, and we brought each before you as they happened. But now comes something truly special.
As a group that has been in the business of filming rocket space exploration efforts for a while, Cosmic Perspective worked with Everyday Astronaut and SPadre to put together all of these mishaps into one epic tribute video. They call it Valhalla: SpaceX Starship Tribute SN8-SN11, and it is meant to “pay tribute to those Starships who have come before.”
You can enjoy all the action below, in 4K quality, but be warned: Cosmic Perspective has a way of making people all emotional, and this here video blends images and sounds in such a way as to strike a chord.
