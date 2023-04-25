Latest Waze Update Enables Coolwalk, Kills Off Essential Feature

App updates on Android Auto sometimes produce more harm than good, as features that worked perfectly fine before the installation of a new version end up broken down seconds later.
Waze users know this best, as the latest app release seems to cause new struggles on Android Auto.
Version 4.93.5.11, therefore, comes with both fantastic and terrible news. Released in March, this particular release enables Coolwalk support on Android Auto. Thanks to this feature, Waze can now replace Google Maps on the new card-based UI.
But at the same time, it looks like this version also breaks down voice commands in the car. One of the essential features of navigation apps is voice assistant integration. As such, drivers don’t have to manually interact with the app while in motion, as it’s enough to ask the assistant to set the navigation and configure other settings.
The hands-free experience helps reduce distraction behind the wheel, so voice commands are an essential part of a navigation app.
After the installation of this Waze version, the voice commands appear to be broken down. I noticed this problem shortly after Coolwalk was enabled on my Android Auto head unit, but at first, I believed it was just my connection misbehaving. I’m now seeing more reports from users complaining of the same error, and this particular Waze release is the culprit in every case.
It’s not yet clear if the bug is in any way related to the integration of Coolwalk, but without a doubt, it’s something that the Google-owned company should look into. The bug only affects Waze, as going back to Google Maps seems to work properly from a voice command perspective.
No workaround is known to exist, so users basically have two different options. On the one hand, they can switch to Google Maps temporarily, at least until Waze comes up with a fix. On the other hand, they can downgrade to an earlier version of Waze with the stand-alone APK installer.
In both cases, they give up on the Waze Coolwalk integration. Google Maps provides the same feature with working voice commands and seamless Coolwalk support.
At this point, the Coolwalk features in Waze feel half-baked, to say the least. The application sometimes freezes and occasionally feels very slow, with certain content, such as the speed limit information, not aligned properly in the navigation card. Switching from the Coolwalk view to the full-screen mode is also fairly slow, and sending reports is only possible when the application is in focus. Most likely, Waze will continue to refine the experience with Coolwalk, but for now, the company has remained completely tight-lipped on its plans in this regard.
Waze hasn’t acknowledged this new bug either, so it’s unclear if a fix is at least in the works.
