Kim Kardashian Partners With Lyft to Offer Ex-Prisoners Ride-Sharing Services

14 Jun 2019, 13:35 UTC
by
Kim Kardashian is continuing her advocacy for prison reform but, this time, she is focusing on what needs to be done to make sure former prisoners are integrated back into society once back home.
Yesterday, she visited the White House again and launched an initiative that will provide ex-cons ride-sharing services. This will ensure that they can always rely on transportation when they go out looking for jobs, she said, as reported by Vibe magazine.

“Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be,” the reality star said at the meeting.

President Donald Trump voiced his support of Kardashian’s initiative, adding “I guess she’s pretty popular.” Whatever that has to do with anything.

Kardashian didn’t go into much detail about the new partnership, but she did say that former prisoners will be receiving Lyft gift cards once out. Since everything she does tends to happen in the public sphere, expect more details to emerge soon – on her reality show, too. After all, what would be the point of being so involved if she didn’t include it there, too?

While studying to become an actual lawyer, Kardashian has continued to work with various politicians and professionals in prison reform. Her advocacy started with the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who was pardoned by Trump at her intervention.

She pledged she would continue to use her influence on getting more people out after being sentenced for isolated, drug-related crimes, and on seeing that they find their place in society once they’re back home. This is where Lyft comes into the picture, promising to offer them free ride-sharing services.

Kardashian also announced the initiative with Lyft on her social media, but here too, she was scarce on the specifics.





