Kim Kardashian Partners With Lyft to Offer Ex-Prisoners Ride-Sharing Services

Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

Proud to partner on this initiative with @Lyft, a company with a history of taking bold action to do what’s right for our community. Thank you for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019