Kanye and Kim's Tesla Model S Gets Custom Pantone Matte Silver Paint

Kanye West likes to think about everything, and it seems the environment finally became part of his agenda. The music mogul and his equally famous significant other have recently taken delivery of a brand new Tesla Model S fully electric sedan.

The rapper takes his role-model role very seriously, so we're surprised by the fact that he never bought a Tesla. His collection over the years included the staples of the celebrity lifestyle: Lamborghini, Ferrari, S-Class, Mercedes- AMG G63 and ROlls-Royce. But never a Tesla, so why the change?



Well Kanye West, obviously." It sounded like a joke, but it's not.



Check out what he said in a 2015 interview for the Top 100 Most Influential People: "Kanye West would be the first person to tell you he belongs on this list. The dude doesn’t believe in false modesty, and he shouldn’t. Kanye’s belief in himself and his incredible tenacity—he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut—got him to where he is today. And he fought for his place in the cultural pantheon with a purpose."



So this is like Kanye returning the favor and saying he believes in Elon's work too. We wouldn't be surprised if he booked a ticket to go to space while he was at it.



Of course, the rapper had to put his personal touch on the car and went to Platinum Group for a custom paintjob. This color is called Pantone Matte Silver, and unless we're mistaken, it was made specifically for him and his custom Maybach S600 back three years ago.



