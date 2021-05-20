Juiced Makes Its Fat Tire Best-Seller Even Better: The RipCurrent S Step-Through

San Diego-based Juiced Bikes is here to get you ready for some summer trail-riding. The latest addition to the bike lineup isn’t an entirely new model, but it does cater to a wider range of riders.
Meet the RipCurrent S Step-Through, or RCS Step-Through for short. It’s the step-through version of the widely popular RCS fat tire bike, so it should be more accessible to more diverse types of riders. Including women, as the promo below points out.
The RCS Step-Through is a sport utility bike, a fat-tire e-bike that’s delivered as a Class 2 but can easily configured to a Class 3. What this actually means is that you get motor assistance for speeds up to 28 mph (45 kph).
The RCS Step-Through, like its older sibling, packs the massive 52V 19.2Ah battery pack, delivering an impressive range of 70 miles (113 km) on a single charge. As with other e-bikes, this estimated range is for the lowest pedal-assist level, and considerations like terrain, weather and riding style must be taken into account. Even so, it’s impressive – and more than enough for an extended trail ride.
Power comes from a Bafang 750 W geared hub motor, which is also the reason why Juiced doesn’t deliver internationally for the time being. You also get torque and cadence pedal assist technology for smoother power delivery, 9-speed Shimano cassette and transmission, and hydraulic disc brakes. A bright LED light in the front and taillight will keep you visible in traffic and make nighttime riding less stressful. The RCS Step-Through is also offered with integrated front and rear racks.
Tora Harris, CEO and Founder of Juiced Bikes, says that the Step-Through model came to be out of a desire to make a best-selling, high quality model even better. The uncompromising build quality and quality of used materials remain the same, as does the “insane riding experience,” Juiced promises.
RSC Step-Through is offered in black and white, and in two additional colors, Beach Blue and Yellow. Pre-orders are now underway, at $2,699 a pop, for a mid-June delivery.
The RCS Step-Through is a sport utility bike, a fat-tire e-bike that’s delivered as a Class 2 but can easily configured to a Class 3. What this actually means is that you get motor assistance for speeds up to 28 mph (45 kph).
The RCS Step-Through, like its older sibling, packs the massive 52V 19.2Ah battery pack, delivering an impressive range of 70 miles (113 km) on a single charge. As with other e-bikes, this estimated range is for the lowest pedal-assist level, and considerations like terrain, weather and riding style must be taken into account. Even so, it’s impressive – and more than enough for an extended trail ride.
Power comes from a Bafang 750 W geared hub motor, which is also the reason why Juiced doesn’t deliver internationally for the time being. You also get torque and cadence pedal assist technology for smoother power delivery, 9-speed Shimano cassette and transmission, and hydraulic disc brakes. A bright LED light in the front and taillight will keep you visible in traffic and make nighttime riding less stressful. The RCS Step-Through is also offered with integrated front and rear racks.
Tora Harris, CEO and Founder of Juiced Bikes, says that the Step-Through model came to be out of a desire to make a best-selling, high quality model even better. The uncompromising build quality and quality of used materials remain the same, as does the “insane riding experience,” Juiced promises.
RSC Step-Through is offered in black and white, and in two additional colors, Beach Blue and Yellow. Pre-orders are now underway, at $2,699 a pop, for a mid-June delivery.