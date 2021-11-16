It Turns Out the Internet Really Can’t Type Hyundai Right

If you and your wife have recently decided to buy a new car and are now searching the web trying to find the best deals for a Hiundai, here are two things you need to know.
First of all, buying a new car right now is quite a struggle because of the chip shortage and everything, so you could end up either waiting many months to receive it or actually getting it faster but without essential electronic systems.
And second of all, it’s Hyundai, as way too many people misspell the name of the South Korean company.
Research conducted by business finance experts money.co.uk reveals that Hyundai tops a surprising chart of brands whose names are misspelled online, and surprisingly, quite a lot of people get its name wrong.
As it turns out, people type Hundai or Hiundai some 605,000 times every month, so thank God for Google actually suggesting the right name on the results page. The runner-up in the chart is Lamborghini, as many netizens believe it’s actually Lamborgini or Lambogini.
Ferrari is number three with Ferari, while Suzuki finished seventh with Susuki and Suzki. Bugatti also made it to the top 20 with Bugati and Bogati, and so did Porsche with Porsh and Porsch.
We know what you’re thinking: people can’t be that, well, insert low intelligence reference here, but just keep in mind that most of the online searches are actually conducted from a mobile device. In other words, it’s extremely easy to misspell something on a mobile device, especially by people with fat fingers using small mobile screens.
Here’s a tip: if you’re using a mobile device to type all day, just make sure you use an advanced keyboard app. In most cases, the ones coming natively on your smartphone are pretty good if you enabled suggestions, but if you want to be sure you’re typing like a pro, just install SwiftKey, and you’re good to go.
