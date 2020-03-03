IndianxWorkhorse Appaloosa Studded Motorcycle Revealed at Baikal Mile

McLaren 765LT Is a Hypercar in Disguise, the Nose Is Longer Than the Tail

Earlier this week, Indian announced that it will participate at Baikal Mile Ice Speed Festival with the Appaloosa v2.0. The motorcycle maker only provided one photo of the racing machine, but it has now revealed more details about the collaboration and looks of the model. 4 photos



This idea emerged from some Russians that thought if their country is not suited for tarmac racing, they managed to make a replacement of the salt lake (ahem, Bonneville Slat Flats) with an ice lake. This event had such a great success in 2019, so they decided to make an even better 2nd event with more racing and side action, like ice-drifting, motocross stunts, and many extra shows.



The IndianxWorkhorse racing team traveled a long way to reach the Baikal Lake in Russia to race at the 2nd edition of the Baikal Mile. Even Brice Hennebert, the Appaloosa creator said that “I can’t believe we are actually here. What an amazing place. I am so pleased to finally reveal the new Appaloosa after weeks of hard work to get here. I can’t wait to see Sebastien blast down the 1-mile strip.”



The qualifying runs were done on 27 February. Although problems appeared with the quick-shifter due to vibrations, they cancelled the system in order to race. Also, winter studs were lost during the runs from the back wheel and destroyed the blades behind the wheel. Still, with all these mechanical problems, the team qualified for both 1/8 mile and 1 mile races.



Although the race has ended, no official results are yet available, either on the Baikal Mile official site or on the social media, but you can follow the IndianxWorkhorse trip and photos at hashtag #indianxworkhorse.

