In Norway Almost All New Cars Sales Are Now Electric or Hybrid

Norway has just surpassed another milestone in its efforts to move to zero-emission cars by 2025, as 9 in 10 new cars sold there is either electric or hybrid. 6 photos



Currently the best-selling vehicle in Norway is the







That pollution tax isn't flat across the board either, making larger vehicles like SUVs, trucks, and the like subject to huge increases in overall cost. Norway hasn't stopped there either. Companies who use electric vehicles get a tax benefit for each vehicle.



Emission-free vehicle owners also get perks beyond simple tax breaks. Everything from free ferry rides to free parking is on offer. Combining these elements has made EV ownership incredibly attractive.



Nevertheless, sales might slow sooner rather than later. The reduction in value-added tax revenue for the state has led some to reconsider the policy. In the near future, electric vehicles and hybrids above a specific price target might have VAT added back on top of them.



What's amazing is just how quickly the country has been able to make the shift to fully electric cars. Roughly 80% of new vehicle sales are such vehicles, leaving hybrids to make up the remaining 10%. In fact, the only hybrid vehicle in the top ten of sales figures is the Toyota Rav-4 hybrid.