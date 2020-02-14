Hyundai Brings Prophecy Sporty EV Concept to the Geneva Motor Show

Hyundai has a new, sporty EV concept and it’s itching to show it to the world. The big unveiling will take place next month, so here’s a teaser to keep you going until then.
In what is perhaps a master class in marketing speech, Hyundai promises a great deal with its upcoming EV concept without actually saying much. The press release does make it clear, though, that it will be called the Prophecy and will embody what the marque calls “Sensuous Sportiness.” Whatever that might be.
The big unveiling of the Prophecy concept car will take place on March 3 at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, and the EV will remain on display through to March 15, 2020. The goal is for it to showcase the direction of the future Hyundai designs, aligned to its plans for full electrification as part of the concept “Real Progress Is in the Air,” inspired by the vision Progress for Humanity.
With the press release, Hyundai includes a dark and not very clear, but teasing enough render of the Prophecy. It stands out with a large rear spoiler with an integrated center high-mounted stop lamp, and curves that go on or days. Or so says Hyundai.
“In line with Hyundai's ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy, the new concept embodies a beautiful silhouette accentuated by graceful curves flowing over broad rear flanks that provide excellent aerodynamics,” the press release reads. “The boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels are complemented by the integrated spoiler and pixel lamp taillights.”
Just a concept for the time being, the Prophecy is made to stand out in the crowd – and to go against all other trends.
“Prophecy does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time,” SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center, explains. “Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai's design spectrum toward even broader horizons.”
With this kind of promise, it sounds like the Prophecy is something to look forward to at this year's Geneva Motor Show.
