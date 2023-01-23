Hydrogen Aviation Startup Marks Successful Fuel Cell Test Run

We might witness revolutionary hydrogen-powered regional flights sooner than we think. Not thanks to all-new aircraft design, but through the magic of retrofitting. An American startup that’s betting all of its money on hydrogen technology just got one step closer to making this dream come true.
A team of engineers set up Universal Hydrogen at the beginning of 2020 – a challenging time, for sure. However, they’ve come a long way in record time. They are working on integrating a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain on both a De Havilland Dash 8-300 turboprop and an ATR 72 turboprop. The first project is taking place at the company’s facility in California, while the second one is in France. Both are expecting to obtain supplemental type certification in the next three-to-four years.
Recent footage shared on the company’s social media platforms shows that the first fuel cell test run on the modified Dash 8 was successful. This means that Universal Hydrogen is on the right track in preparation for the first hydrogen-powered flight.
One of the features that sets apart Universal Hydrogen’s system is a modular hydrogen capsule. The idea is to “turn hydrogen into cargo,” meaning that these capsules act both at fuel tanks and storage tanks, without the need for additional infrastructure. Regional aircraft would carry their own hydrogen and, at the end of their journey, the modules would be shipped back to the production site like cargo, refilled, and then used to fuel a new flight.
The startup claims that its conversion kit for single-aisle airplanes, plus the modular capsules, makes the transition to green flights much easier. There would be no need for all-new aircraft design or complex, dedicated infrastructure at airports. At the same time, the retrofitted turboprops wouldn’t need to compromise on range, and could be run at affordable costs.
In just a few years, the first turboprops with fuel-cell electric powertrains instead of their conventional engines, and innovative capsules in the rear of their fuselage, could already enter service. If successful, this could be the first step towards transatlantic flights powered by the hydrogen, in the distant future.
The hydrogen aviation startup found a reliable partner in another young and equally-ambitious company – Connect Airlines. Last summer, the new airline announced that it had ordered 75 ATR 72-600s with the Universal Hydrogen conversion, with an option for 25 more conversions. It plans to operate an entirely green fleet and basically become the first zero-emission regional airline in North America. And that could happen as soon as 2025, when the first deliveries for the modified turboprops are scheduled.
At the same time, another similar project hit a milestone. A 19-seat Dornier 228 twin-engine aircraft fitted with ZeroAvia’s hydrogen-electric powertrain took to the sky from the Cotswold Airport in Gloucestershire, UK. According to ZeroAvia, this is the largest aircraft in the world to sport this type of powertrain, and will continue flight tests over the coming months, with the same 2025 target for commercial operations.
