A 19-seat Hydrogen-Electric Aircraft Gears up for the First Flight Tests in California

kW

Last year, ZeroAvia was sharing a video of a heavy-duty truck inspired by military models getting pulled by a 600powertrain. It was a successful ground test of the company’s hydrogen-electric powertrain, meant for a 19-seat Dornier 228. This is meant to become a clean alternative for regional flights both in the UK and in the U.S. But the ultimate goal is even more ambitious. The 15-ton HyperTruck will also be used for testing the ZA2000, a 1.8 MW system for aircraft with 40 to 80 seats.Until then, ZeroAvia is aiming for the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) of the ZA600 by 2024. To get there, it will convert a twin-engine Dornier 228 at its facility near the Hollister Airport in California. The future testbed will sport a hybrid configuration with both a conventional engine and the hydrogen-electric powertrain. The, it will be tested for passenger, cargo, and industrial applications over the next months.To support these tests, the Hollister facility was expanded, including a large hangar for both the aircraft and the HyperTruck test platform. On the path to certification, the company is also working on a future hydrogen refueling network at airports in California, together with ZEV Station. Plus, United Airlines and Alaska Air Group are backing i ts ZA2000 project.The first Dornier 228 powered by the ZA600 will be tested in the UK, as part of the government co-founded HyFlyer II Project. “This year we will have two demonstration aircraft flying on two continents powered by our hydrogen-electric powertrains,” said Val Miftakhov, ZeroAvia’s founder and CEO.