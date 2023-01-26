HMS Active Becomes the Second Frigate in the Royal Navy’s New Inspiration Class

The Royal Navy seems to be unstoppable on its way to once again becoming one of the greatest naval powers in the world. In addition to reaching an incredible milestone last year, when it demonstrated a two-carrier deployment (the new HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales were both at sea) it’s also working on new submarines and new frigates.
By 2025, the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers are expected to be joined by the first warship in a new frigate class, the City class. This will be HMS Glasgow, the first of eight Type 26 frigates that are part of this new class. Like its sister ships, HMS Glasgow, currently in the final stages of development, will mainly serve as a submarine hunter.
While at sea, it won’t be alone, but accompanied by a “friendlier” type of frigate. The Inspiration Class is also new, but meant to provide general support and accomplish a wide range of duties, including disaster relief. Together, the Type 31 warships and the Type 26 ones will replace the Navy’s current flotilla comprised of Type 23 vessels.
The Type 31 frigates were designed to be longer, wider, and heavier than the Type 23, but smaller and lighter compared to the Type 26 submarine hunters. There will be five of them - Venturer, Active, Formidable, Bulldog and Campbeltown. HMS Venturer is the first one to come to life.
The Rosyth dockyard in Scotland started building it in the Spring of 2022, and the second one, HMS Active, joined it recently at the same location. That’s because the Venturer Hall at Rosyth is large enough to fit in two frigates that are being built at the same time.
As usual, the building process kicked off with a ceremony, and among those who attended were also the veterans from the last vessel to bear the Active name. A Type 21 frigate, the previous Active provided vital support all around the world for more than 25 years, after its commissioning in 1977.
Now, it’s time for the new HMS Active to take on this role. Since it’s designed for a wide range of missions, from maritime security and air defense to humanitarian aid, the new vessel must be able to fit in versatile equipment. This includes drones, diving equipment, mine-hunting kits, as well as plenty of space onboard for disaster relief supplies.
At the time, although not as deadly as the Type 26 frigates, HMS Active and its sister ships will also boast some impressive weaponry, including 57mm and two 40mm Bofors guns, in addition to the famous Sea Ceptor air defense system and a 4D radar. The Inspiration-class frigates will also come with several Pacific 24 boats each, ready to be launched in maritime security operations.
