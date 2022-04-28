Royal Navy’s Deadly New Warship HMS Venturer Starts Taking Shape in Scotland

More on this:

1 UK’s Military Beasts Came Out to Play for the Largest Arctic Exercise in Three Decades

2 Thieves Steal $330,000 Worth of Diesel From Docked Royal Navy Warship

3 Royal Navy Pushes Drones to Their Limits, Heavy-Lifting Ensues

4 The Royal Navy’s New $6.5 Million Patrol Boat Ready to Become “Guardian of the Rock”

5 UK’s New Generation Nuclear Submarine at the Center of Top-Level Arctic Training