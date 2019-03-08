Hispano Suiza Carmen Is a 1,000 HP Electric Supercar With Afterburners

The weird thing is that two companies are battling over the name and discredit the other one. This beauty is from Hispano Suiza Cars, not to be confused with Hispano Suiza Automobile.Design is subjective, but we think Carmen here is gorgeous in our eyes, having curves in all the right places. Without going too much into detail, the car is like an automotive equivalent of Salma Hayek.And only people like her billionaire husband would be able to afford her because when Hispano Suiza puts this thing on sale, it will cost a whopping €1,500,000... at least.We've seen pictures of the chassis, and this is not a re-bodied McLaren. So for a unique electric supercar, a million and a half actually sounds like a bargain.The sporty styling is supposedly inspired by the 1938 Hispano Suiza H6C Dubonnet Xenia that was commissioned by the legendary World War One fighter pilot André Dubonnet. If he knew what afterburners were, he'd probably want some on his car too.The covered up rear wheels are another nod to the past, but there's so much carbon fiber peaking out that you're left in no doubt which century this belongs to. With the butterfly-style doors open, you can easily see the carbon chassis, for example. And check out that massive rear diffuser!Powertrain details are pretty exciting, as two electric motors motivate the rear wheels to the tune of 1,020 PS, which supposedly enables to the car to reach 100 km/h in about 3 seconds. With an 80 kWh battery, Carmen will be able to cruise around Monaco emissions-free but probably doesn't make a proper GT.