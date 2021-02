Here’s What the 2022 Nissan Frontier’s Off-Road-Oriented Trims Have to Offer

kW

Since 1997, Nissan has been using the Frontier nameplate in North America for compact and mid-size truck models it also sold globally under other names. However, this will change for the third generation, which is the first Frontier exclusively developed for the continent.For the exterior, designers incorporated elements inspired by the iconic Hardbody, the truck that paved the way for the Frontier back in the eighties and nineties. The result is a beautiful truck that looks elegant and aggressive, improving the current generation’s design in every conceivable way.Under its hood, we find a 3.8-liter V6 good for 310 hp (231) and 281 lb-ft (296 Nm), an engine which Nissan already debuted on the 2020 Frontier (the second-generation model). It is mated to a nine-speed automatic with a longer input shaft and a wide gear range compared to its five-speed predecessor. This is the only powertrain Nissan will offer for the new Frontier.As you would expect, the truck comes with a host of other mechanical upgrades like new hydraulic cab mounts that should reduce vibration, urethane jounce bumpers, or a larger front stabilizer bar.Like its predecessor, the new Frontier will be available in a wide range of trim levels, including the off-road-oriented Pro-X and Pro-4X.The first is a beefed-up version of the standard 2WD model that makes sense for customers who will use the truck on paved roads and light trails and are more interested in getting a better-looking model than the basic 2WD trims.The Pro-X comes with an off-road-capable suspension, which includes performance Bilstein shocks specifically tuned for the new Frontier. It also adds a big front skid plate to protect the engine and 17-inch painted aluminum-alloy wheels with Lava Red center caps and 265/70R17 all-terrain Hankook tires. Tougher fender flares, standard LED headlights, fog lights, and daytime running lights are also on the menu.For the interior, customers can choose between cloth or leather seats with exclusive Lava Red stitching complemented by center instrument panel and door panel accents in the same color. The trim also delivers standard LED interior lighting.ThePro-4X trim comes with everything available on the Pro-X, plus an electronic locking rear differential and two additional skid plates for extra protection when maneuvering through rough terrain.All 4WD Frontier models feature a shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system with 2WD/4HI/4LO modes operated by an electronically controlled part-time transfer case.Unfortunately, Nissan has not released important details like ground clearance, ride height, approach, breakover, or departure angles to help us better understand just how capable these two off-road-oriented trims are when compared to the others.Judging by the photos and the information we already discussed, we don’t expect either one to be profoundly different. Still, the Bilstein shocks, rear locking differential, and added skid plates are welcome additions that will undoubtedly increase capability off the beaten track.The all-new Frontier will go on sale this summer, and Nissan promised to release additional information in the coming months. Starting prices haven’t been revealed either, but we don’t expect any major changes from the current generation.