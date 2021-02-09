Here’s What the 2022 Nissan Frontier’s Off-Road-Oriented Trims Have to Offer

The Japanese carmaker has recently revealed a completely redesigned version of the Frontier, which, for the first time in the model's history, is exclusively designed for North America. At first glance, the truck is a beauty, especially when equipped with the Pro-X or Pro-4X off-road specific trims that we’ll explore in this article.
Since 1997, Nissan has been using the Frontier nameplate in North America for compact and mid-size truck models it also sold globally under other names. However, this will change for the third generation, which is the first Frontier exclusively developed for the continent.
For the exterior, designers incorporated elements inspired by the iconic Hardbody, the truck that paved the way for the Frontier back in the eighties and nineties. The result is a beautiful truck that looks elegant and aggressive, improving the current generation’s design in every conceivable way.
Under its hood, we find a 3.8-liter V6 good for 310 hp (231 kW) and 281 lb-ft (296 Nm), an engine which Nissan already debuted on the 2020 Frontier (the second-generation model). It is mated to a nine-speed automatic with a longer input shaft and a wide gear range compared to its five-speed predecessor. This is the only powertrain Nissan will offer for the new Frontier.
Like its predecessor, the new Frontier will be available in a wide range of trim levels, including the off-road-oriented Pro-X and Pro-4X.
The first is a beefed-up version of the standard 2WD model that makes sense for customers who will use the truck on paved roads and light trails and are more interested in getting a better-looking model than the basic 2WD trims.
For the interior, customers can choose between cloth or leather seats with exclusive Lava Red stitching complemented by center instrument panel and door panel accents in the same color. The trim also delivers standard LED interior lighting.
The 4WD Pro-4X trim comes with everything available on the Pro-X, plus an electronic locking rear differential and two additional skid plates for extra protection when maneuvering through rough terrain.
Unfortunately, Nissan has not released important details like ground clearance, ride height, approach, breakover, or departure angles to help us better understand just how capable these two off-road-oriented trims are when compared to the others.
Judging by the photos and the information we already discussed, we don’t expect either one to be profoundly different. Still, the Bilstein shocks, rear locking differential, and added skid plates are welcome additions that will undoubtedly increase capability off the beaten track.
The all-new Frontier will go on sale this summer, and Nissan promised to release additional information in the coming months. Starting prices haven’t been revealed either, but we don’t expect any major changes from the current generation.
