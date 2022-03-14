Here’s a Tommy Ivo Glass Trailer to Haul That Barnstormer Drag Racer. Sold Separately

For hardcore drag racing enthusiasts, the name Tommy Ivo is right up there at the top of the food chain. A constant presence at the drag strip for decades between 1950 and 1970, but also on the screen, given how the man was also an actor, Tommy Ivo is presently one of the most important names in the auction industry as well.
That’s not because the 85-year old has set up some sort of auction house, but because in recent months, a number of machines related to him have gone under the hammer. Most recently, it was the quad-engine Buick Wagonmaster he built together with chassis fabricator Kent Fuller and sold for $297,000 last year, but also a 1976 Dodge Charger that went for $66,000 back in January.
Both were sold by Mecum, and so is this thing here, a glass trailer Tommy Ivo used in 1966 and 1967 to carry his racers around, most specifically the so-called Giraffe machine.
Perhaps not as spectacular as a race car per se, the hauler does have some things going for it though, and the seller hopes to get as much as $50,000 for it. The most important is the fact that, after being used by other racers for decades after 1967, it got restored with input from its famous owner himself.
The official pics of the trailer show it occupied by a dragster, in this case, a 1962 nitromethane-powered replica of Tommy Ivo’s Barnstormer, but that’s just for show.
Sure, the Barnstormer is for sale as well, at the same Glendale, Arizona auction Mecum is hosting later this week, but it sells separately. For that one, the seller expects to get as much as $155,000.
So, if you have about $200,000 to spare, you could get the full Tommy Ivo drag racing package as soon as this week.
